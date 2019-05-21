Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,969,000 after acquiring an additional 130,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,687,000.

VYM opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

