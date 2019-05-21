Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Stake Decreased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,674 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

