Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

