Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. 9,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,792. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

