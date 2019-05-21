Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.7% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,520,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,980 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,682 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

