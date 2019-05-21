Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $146.62. 43,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,462. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

