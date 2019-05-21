VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Holdings Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3,279.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

VWOB stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

