Vezt (VZT) Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Vezt has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $5,148.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vezt token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Liquid. During the last seven days, Vezt has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vezt alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $682.29 or 0.08559763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00034009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Vezt

Vezt (CRYPTO:VZT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,923,168 tokens. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt. The official website for Vezt is vezt.co. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vezt Token Trading

Vezt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vezt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vezt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vezt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.