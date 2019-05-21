ViaSat (VSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 0.96. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $75,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $3,719,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,625 shares of company stock worth $4,339,006. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

