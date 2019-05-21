Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 239.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after acquiring an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

