Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alteryx by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $283,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,405 shares of company stock valued at $19,193,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,709. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

