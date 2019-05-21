Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 80,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,473. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,544 shares of company stock worth $43,190,058. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-sells-80100-shares-of-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.