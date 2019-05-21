Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.76 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,869,000 after acquiring an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 991,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 684,371 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

