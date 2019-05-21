Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 175,000 Boeing Co (BA)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,000. Boeing comprises approximately 5.4% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 226,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.50. 49,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,443. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. Boeing’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

