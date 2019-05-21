vSlice Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $65,905.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00402319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.01260315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00153733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

