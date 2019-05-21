Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (NDA) a €69.50 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €69.50 ($80.81) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.44 ($62.14).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR:NDA opened at €39.13 ($45.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.65. Aurubis has a one year low of €39.16 ($45.53) and a one year high of €77.38 ($89.98). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.