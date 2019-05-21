Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611,860 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $110,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,426,000 after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,756,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 188.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after buying an additional 344,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $718,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,730 shares of company stock worth $1,856,849. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.26.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

