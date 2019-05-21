Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at SunTrust Banks

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of WVE opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $897.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 971.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,102,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

