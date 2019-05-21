Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $19,981.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00392645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01227342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00153846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

