Wedbush Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

WD opened at $52.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.05%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,379,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,526.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $580,341.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,408 shares of company stock worth $4,630,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,684,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,581,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 584,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

