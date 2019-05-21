Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRR.UN):

5/14/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.25 to C$15.50.

4/30/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

4/17/2019 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRR.UN remained flat at $C$15.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

