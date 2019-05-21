Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FARO Technologies (FARO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) recently:

5/20/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

5/3/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $841.36 million, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.61. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

