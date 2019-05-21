Weibo (WB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WB. Nomura downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $50.56 on Monday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Weibo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weibo by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Weibo by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 68,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,499,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

