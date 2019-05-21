WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from WEIR GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

