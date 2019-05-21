William Blair Weighs in on Restoration Robotics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (HAIR)

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.86 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Robotics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

HAIR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group downgraded Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of HAIR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.65. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 101,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

