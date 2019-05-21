Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $143.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 271,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

