Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.31. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cascend Securities started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

Shares of WLK opened at $64.22 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,970,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,294,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

