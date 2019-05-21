Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce sales of $229.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.00 million and the lowest is $218.30 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $268.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $954.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $968.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.40 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,022 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:DO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,530. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

