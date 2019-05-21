Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.53 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce sales of $229.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.00 million and the lowest is $218.30 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $268.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $954.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $968.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.40 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,022 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:DO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,530. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.