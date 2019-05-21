Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $495.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.98 million to $496.77 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $486.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 68,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 751.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.21%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.