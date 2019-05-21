Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANIP. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $69.26 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $834.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.37.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.30 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $299,663.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,954.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.