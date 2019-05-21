Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check Cap (CHEK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.55 on Friday. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Check Cap by 96.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Cap in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Cap by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Check Cap by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

