Zacks: Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Given $9.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:SHLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $258.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

