Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Holdings Cut by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $29,356,972.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,699,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,975 shares of company stock worth $42,728,902. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 342,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,299. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.15.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

