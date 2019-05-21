ZPER (ZPR) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $9,503.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00531119 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00025210 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,172,407 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit, BitForex, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

