Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,388.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 982,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 916,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $260,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $700,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.93 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

