Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,542,000 after buying an additional 541,049 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $53,266,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $40,587,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 23,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,004. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

