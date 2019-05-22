$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 33,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,916. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

In other news, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,283 shares in the company, valued at $123,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,809,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,124,000 after acquiring an additional 504,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,843,000 after buying an additional 231,791 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

