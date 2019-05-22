$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 521,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.74 per share, with a total value of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,422,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

