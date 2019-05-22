16,007 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,802 shares of company stock worth $5,317,254. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

