17,068 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,281,991 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

