$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group also posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 1.77%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark J. Servodidio sold 38,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 345,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,458,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.93. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

