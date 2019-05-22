$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (LB) This Quarter

Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $22.68 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,416 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in L Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in L Brands by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 42,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

