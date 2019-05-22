20,150 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Acquired by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

TJX stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,084.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

