20,620 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE:LXU opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/20620-shares-in-lsb-industries-inc-lxu-purchased-by-everence-capital-management-inc.html.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.