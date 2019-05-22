$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report sales of $300,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $200,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $730,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEMD remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,498. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

