$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will post sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.95. 50,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,935. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $200.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,014,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

