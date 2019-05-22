$467.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $467.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.80 million and the highest is $470.42 million. Gentex reported sales of $454.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,526. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $55,922.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and have sold 10,731 shares worth $235,427. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

