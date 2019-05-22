$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $5.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.93 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $24.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $24.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 12,961,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,978,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 130,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 646,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 41,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

