571 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $285,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $2,169,348.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,021.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,625 shares of company stock worth $52,290,397 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.32. 9,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,776. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/571-shares-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-acquired-by-trustcore-financial-services-llc.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.