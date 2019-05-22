$62.60 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will post $62.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.61 billion and the highest is $63.42 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $46.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $251.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.44 billion to $254.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $260.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $249.67 billion to $277.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 220,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,775. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 25,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

